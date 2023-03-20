Andolina

JON "ANDO" ANDOLINA has launched THE FRANCIS JUNE GROUP for artist management. BIG LOUD RECORDS' LARRY FLEET joins ANDOLINA as the new group's first client. Andolina previously worked with JAKE OWEN and KEITH GALE as a co-founder and partner at GOOD COMPANY ENTERTAINMENT.

ANDOLINA said, "I’m unbelievably grateful for the opportunities, knowledge, and memories that have been made with KEITH, JAKE, and the entire company team over the past seven years, and I’m looking forward to all LARRY has coming up in 2023 and beyond."

