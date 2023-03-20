Dixon

PREMIERE NETWORKS hosts CLAY TRAVIS and BUCK SEXTON are launching their own podcast network through the syndicator, with a show hosted by former MICHIGAN gubernatorial candidate and election denier TUDOR DIXON. The three-times-weekly “THE TUDOR DIXON SHOW” premiered MONDAY (3/20) and will post new episodes in the “CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON SHOW” podcast feed.

“BUCK and I work to do the best three-hour show every day, but we know there are a ton of great voices out there who deserve broad audiences,” said TRAVIS. “TUDOR is one of those voices and we look forward to all the positive impact and influence she’s going to have going forward.”

“We’re having a great time on ‘THE CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON SHOW,’ but we never forget the mission that RUSH LIMBAUGH passed down to us: help save the country,” said SEXTON. “Building up other strong conservative voices in our podcast network is a big step toward that goal. We’re fired up to begin with a phenomenal talent like TUDOR DIXON.”

“I’m thrilled to take this leap into the podcasting world and am incredibly grateful to both CLAY and BUCK for encouraging and supporting me in this new venture,” said DIXON, who lost the 2022 MICHIGAN gubernatorial race to Gov. GRETCHEN WHITMER by over 10 percentage points. “Listeners can expect to hear unique and unabashedly American stories not covered by the corporate media, as well as commentary from expert guests who will get to the truth about the issues impacting you and your family. I look forward to starting this new journey and bringing these stories to the forefront!”

