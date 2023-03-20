Coonce

WIDEORBIT has promoted EVP/Sales TONI COONCE to Chief Revenue Officer. COONCE joined WIDEORBIT as a TV Account Executive from MARKETRON in 2006 and rose to Dir./TV Sales in 2016, VP/TV Sales in 2018, and EVP/Sales in 2021.

“TONI’s strong leadership skills, hard work and dedication make a huge, positive impact on WIDEORBIT,” said CEO ERIC MATHEWSON. “Those attributes, combined with her consistent ability to forge strong relationships with clients, make her promotion to Chief Revenue Officer both well-earned and well deserved.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate across teams and verticals within WIDEORBIT,” said COONCE. “My focus will remain on sales, on growing revenue, and most importantly, on nurturing the client relationships that are at the heart of everything we do.”

