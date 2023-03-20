Fairchild

In a letter to COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) members sent out this morning (3/20), KAREN FAIRCHILD of CAPITOL NASHVILLE band LITTLE BIG TOWN further detailed CMA's new membership tiers, as reported in ALL ACCESS last week (NET NEWS 3/17). FAIRCHILD is a member of the CMA Board and current Chair of its Membership Committee.

She wrote, "On behalf of the CMA staff and the Board of Directors, I am so incredibly proud to share details of our reimagined new membership strategy, created to best serve each and every one of you while building a stronger and more inclusive future for our business ... Throughout this reimagining process, we have learned a lot. We have asked questions, we have listened, and we have developed an incredible new structure that will better serve our current CMA members while also creating a pipeline of young talent that will feel supported by and engaged with CMA throughout their professional careers.

"Whether you are a student, an entry-level professional, a music industry veteran, or anything in between, there is now a CMA membership level that is right for you," she continued. "Featuring four tiers of membership—Student, Industry, Professional and Lifetime—CMA now offers both prospective and current music industry members the opportunity for greater connection, ongoing education, purposeful mentorship, and business innovation.

"What excites me most about our new approach to CMA membership are the unique benefits and intentional resources we now provide. We build connection with one another through special events, including CMA HQ Open Houses, where we open our doors multiple times each year to get to know and learn from each other. We educate through specialized programming, whether in-person discussions and panels, or on-demand content now available on the new member website at CMAmember.com. We provide mentorship through initiatives like our Women’s Leadership Academy, a highly sought-after professional development coaching experience for high-performing and high-potential women leaders within Country music. We work together to find innovative solutions to critical issues our industry faces during our MemberSIPS events, offering thematic presentations, discussions and gatherings, all while enjoying a beverage with one another.

"And we’re just getting started," she concluded. "We hope you’ll take a moment today to explore the new CMA member portal and help us by spreading today’s news to others within your professional circles. Together, we have the opportunity to continue pushing Country forward, and we thank you for all that you contribute to this incredible industry."

« see more Net News