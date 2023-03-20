Wicks

A bill being introduced in the CALIFORNIA STATE ASSEMBLY would require social media platforms to pay CALIFORNIA news organizations a fee based on a percentage of advertising revenue generated by the use of their news stories. The CALIFORNIA Journalism Protection Act, AB 886, is being introduced by Assemblyperson BUFFY WICKS (D-15th) and also would require the news publishers to invest 70% of the profits from the "journalism usage fees" in journalism jobs. The bill, which has been submitted to committee and is expected to be in print by FRIDAY (3/24), is backed by the CALIFORNIA NEWS PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION and NEWS/MEDIA ALLIANCE and follows the failure of a bill in CONGRESS that would have waived antitrust restrictions to allow news organizations to negotiate fees as a group with social media firms on a national basis.

“The CJPA provides a lifeline for news outlets -- large, small, and ethnic -- by directing a portion of the ad dollars back to the print, digital, and broadcast media that bear the entire cost of gathering and reporting local news while Big Tech bears none,” said WICKS. “These dominant digital ad companies are enriching their own platforms with local news content without adequately compensating the originators. It’s time they start paying market value for the journalism they are aggregating at no cost from local media.”

“Studies have shown that communities without local journalism suffer consequences ranging from declining civic engagement and lower voter turnout to higher taxes and increased public corruption,” added WICKS. “In that sense, legislators from virtually every corner of the state have a vested interest in ensuring that quality local journalism is preserved. AB 886 is an important step in that direction.”

CNPA Chairperson and PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER Publisher EMILY CHARRIER said, “Big Tech has become the de facto gatekeeper of journalism and is using its dominance to set rules for how news content is displayed, prioritized, and monetized. Our members are the sources of that journalism, and they deserve to be paid fair market value for news they originate.”

NMA EVP/General Counsel DANIELLE COFFEY said, “We applaud CALIFORNIA Assemblymember WICKS for introducing this legislation and for recognizing the critical importance of high-quality journalism to ensuring informed and engaged communities. We hope CONGRESS takes note and follows suit by reintroducing legislation at the federal level as well to give news publishers across the U.S. the same ability to be fairly compensated by the dominant tech platforms.”

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS SVP/Communications ALEX SICILIANO said, "NAB thanks Assemblywoman WICKS for introducing the CALIFORNIA Journalism Preservation Act, which recognizes the importance of local media outlets, including broadcasters, in providing trusted journalism that keeps our citizens safe, educated and connected. With local newsgathering at the mercy of a handful of behemoth tech platforms acting as digital gatekeepers, radio and television broadcasters support solutions that ensure local journalism can persevere and thrive. We look forward to continuing working with federal and state lawmakers on enacting policies preserving the future of a free press."

