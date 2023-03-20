CMG Community Forums

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WCFB (STAR 94.5)/ORLANDO and R&B WOKV-HD2-W258CN (HOT 99.5) and Hip Hop WJGL-HD2-W291CI (POWER 106.1)/JACKSONVILLE will host "POLICE AND THE PEOPLE," a community forum and dinner to discuss how to bridge the gap between law enforcement and citizens.

Both events will feature a panel discussion with prominent members of law enforcement. The forums aim to address police policies, pedestrian rights, and the protocols citizens should follow when encountering the police. A forum will be held at each station's performance studios, with ORLANDO's event on FRIDAY MARCH 23rd, and JACKSONVILLE's event on FRIDAY MARCH 31st.

Dir./Urban Branding & Programming ELROY SMITH said, “This initiative is essential for both our law enforcement and our listeners. The goal is to help foster better relationships between the police and the people. This event will be interactive, insightful, and educational. We want our listeners and law enforcement agents to hear both sides and to walk away with an enhanced understanding that will ultimately lead to a sense of resolution.”

