Philadelphia Is Loving It

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WUSL (POWER 99FM)/PHILADELPHIA will for the third year host a “RISE & GRIND AND GET MARRIED” wedding ceremony this FRIDAY (3/24). Morning hosts and ordained ministers MIKEY DREDD, MUTHA KNOWS, and ROXY ROMEO will perform wedding ceremonies for three couples right after their live broadcast from the location.

ROMEO said, "We are so excited that for another year, we get to play a part in creating a happily ever after for these incredible couples."

Each couple will receive a custom wedding cake from 4 EVERY OCCASION CAKES, sparkling diamond wedding bands from PHILADELPHIA DIAMOND COMPANY, an all-inclusive honeymoon from SANDALS, and flowers from POSH-N-BLOOM.

For more information check here.

