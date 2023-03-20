-
Florida Jury Convicts Three Men For The 2018 Murder Of Rapper XXXTentacion
by Sam Weaver
March 21, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
DEDRICK WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BOATWRIGHT, and TRAYVON NEWSOME have been found found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2018 killing of MIAMI rapper XXXTENTACION. The 20-year-old artist, whose real name was JAHSEH DWAYNE ONFROY, was shot dead outside a DEERFIELD BEACH, FL motorcycle shop (NET NEWS 6/18/18).
The prosecution built its case around surveillance footage, cell phone data linking the suspects to the crime scene, and social media posts showing them flashing the stolen money.
ROBERT ALLEN, a fourth man involved in the robbery, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified against the three other defendants. His testimony provided key details about how the suspects wound up at the motorcycle shop and the decision to target XXXTENTACION.