XXXTentacion (Photo: Instagram)

DEDRICK WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BOATWRIGHT, and TRAYVON NEWSOME have been found found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2018 killing of MIAMI rapper XXXTENTACION. The 20-year-old artist, whose real name was JAHSEH DWAYNE ONFROY, was shot dead outside a DEERFIELD BEACH, FL motorcycle shop (NET NEWS 6/18/18).

The prosecution built its case around surveillance footage, cell phone data linking the suspects to the crime scene, and social media posts showing them flashing the stolen money.

ROBERT ALLEN, a fourth man involved in the robbery, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified against the three other defendants. His testimony provided key details about how the suspects wound up at the motorcycle shop and the decision to target XXXTENTACION.

