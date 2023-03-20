Most Added

Congratulations to STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist FRANK RAY and his promotion team for landing the most added Country single of the week with "Somebody Else's Whiskey." The song debuts with new adds at 34 MEDIABASE stations, joining the two that went early on the record. CURB RECORDS artist TIM DUGGER's new single, "Buy A Bar," debuts with 17 first-week adds, making it second most-added for the week.

RAY performed his funny new single for Country radio during his set at the "New Faces of Country Music" show at last week's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE. The artist wrote the song with FRANK ROGERS and DEREK GEORGE. It's included on his 2022 "Getcha Some" EP.

« see more Net News