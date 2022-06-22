The Combs (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS and his wife, NICOLE, who are expecting their second son in the fall. COMBS shared the news on social media last night (3/20), writing, "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this SEPTEMBER!"

The couple wed in 2020 and welcomed their first son, TEX LAWRENCE COMBS, last JUNE. He was pictured in last night's baby announcement wearing a "Big Brother" t-shirt.

« see more Net News