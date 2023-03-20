Side Stage Performers

The CMT MUSIC AWARDS revealed the list of rising Country artists who will perform on its RAM TRUCKS Side Stage during the show, set for APRIL 2nd at the MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN, TX. Taking the stage will be AVERY ANNA, CHAPEL HART, JACKSON DEAN, LILY ROSE, MEGAN MORONEY and NATE SMITH.

They join previously announced main stage performers CARRIE UNDERWOOD, BLAKE SHELTON, CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, KEITH URBAN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LAINEY WILSON, and KANE and KATELYN BROWN. As previously reported, BALLERINI and KANE BROWN will host the show, which will air live on CBS from 8-11p (ET). It will be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

The RAM TRUCKS Side Stage, where artists typically get to perform a portion of a song going into a commercial break, has, over the show's history, featured many artists who went on to become CMT MUSIC AWARDS winners and main stage performers. They include BRELAND, BROTHERS OSBORNE, CARLY PEARCE, DAN +SHAY, JIMMIE ALLEN, BALLERINI, MAREN MORRIS, MICKEY GUYTON, PARKER McCOLLUM and THOMAS RHETT, among many others.

