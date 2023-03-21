New Exhibit

The GRAMMY MUSEUM's latest exhibit is "The Power of Song: A SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME Exhibit," a celebration of the songwriter's creative process. The traveling exhibit will be at the GRAMMY MUSEUM in LOS ANGELES APRIL 26th through SEPTEMBER 4th.

Among the highlights will be an original film with JIMMY JAM, TOBY KEITH, CAROLE KING, SMOKEY ROBINSON, CAROLE BAYER SAGER, and DIANE WARREN, GEORGE GERSHWIN's piano, and handwritten lyrics and other artifacts from COLE PORTER, TAYLOR SWIFT, CYNDI LAUPER, JOHN LEGEND, HENRY MANCINI, TOM PETTY, ALLEE WILLIS, NILE RODGERS, JOHN MELLENCAMP, LAMONT DOZIER, HAL DAVID, DESMOND CHILD, STEVE DORFF, WILL JENNINGS, HOLLY KNIGHT, and ALAN MENKEN.

The exhibit is curated by the museum's Chief Curator & VP of Curatorial Affairs JASEN EMMONS and Associate Curator KELSEY GOELZ, and originally appeared at the CUNY GRADUATE CENTER in NEW YORK last SUMMER.

