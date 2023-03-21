Cline

SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KKSP (93.3 THE FISH)/LITTLE ROCK, AK has added LORI CLINE for afternoons, with her debut on the station YESTERDAY (3/20). During the past twenty-five years CLINE has worked at HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON, CURB WORD ENTERTAINMENT, DUNHAM+COMPANY, and CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS.



OM/Mornings STEVE MARSTON said, “LORI is amazing. Her talent, experience and infectious personality are what every PD dreams of having on the air. I’ve wanted to bring her on board for about five years, but the timing was never right... until now. Words can’t express how excited I am about 'Afternoons with LORI!'“



CLINE said, “In a season where I was in no way looking for more to do, this just feels like something GOD is leading me to do, and with that as my motivation, I have an excitement to step into afternoons on 93.3 THE FISH. I’m humbled to be a voice of hope in my hometown, pointing people to JESUS, spreading joy, encouragement, truth and highlighting music and artists that do the same. Stepping back into radio at this stage of life and career is coming full circle in a way and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

