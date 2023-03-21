Williams

"ROSEANNE" and "HOME IMPROVEMENT" creator MATT WILLIAMS has launched a podcast along with essays, seminars, and an upcoming book that he describes as his "passion project." "GLIMPSES: A COMEDY WRITER'S TAKE ON LIFE, LOVE, AND ALL THAT SPIRITUAL STUFF" is kicking off with the twice-monthly podcast and is described as aiming to "spark kindness, inspire hope, and celebrate goodness, while simultaneously directing funds to a collection of children's charities worldwide."

"It is with a full heart and hope for a more gracious world that I introduce this passion project called GLIMPSES," said WILLIAMS. "I have spent most of my life telling stories because I believe they can transform our lives and heal the planet, so I hung up my hat in HOLLYWOOD and started writing stories that encourage kindness, inspire hope, and celebrate goodness. Stories connect us."

"I grew weary of the constant algorithms of fear popping up on my cell phone, the horrible headlines, bad news blasting from televisions, friends declaring we are doomed, and that there is only darkness and despair," WILLIAMS added. "I don't believe that. There is still goodness in the world. It is out there if we only take the time to look for, and find, little glimpses of God -- moments of tenderness, kindness, grace, and goodness."

