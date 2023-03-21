From The Chicken To Big Froggy (Photo: Facebook)

BRYAN THOMPSON is joining SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Country WFGE (BIG FROGGY 101.1)/STATE COLLEGE, PA as PD/Afternoon Host on MARCH 27th. He replaces LUKE BUBB, who will take over programming for cluster-mate Classic Rock WBUS (99.5 THE BUS).

THOMPSON was formerly morning host and MD at FOREVER MEDIA Country WCHK-F (101.3 THE CHICKEN)/DOVER, DE.





