Bryan Thompson Named PD/Afternoon Host At WFGE (Big Froggy 101.1)/State College, PA
by Jeff Lynn
March 21, 2023 at 6:49 AM (PT)
BRYAN THOMPSON is joining SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Country WFGE (BIG FROGGY 101.1)/STATE COLLEGE, PA as PD/Afternoon Host on MARCH 27th. He replaces LUKE BUBB, who will take over programming for cluster-mate Classic Rock WBUS (99.5 THE BUS).
THOMPSON was formerly morning host and MD at FOREVER MEDIA Country WCHK-F (101.3 THE CHICKEN)/DOVER, DE.