Joint Venture

European concert promoter CTS EVENTIM is expanding its North American presence by partnering with MAMMOTH, INC. and AG ENTERTAINMENT TOURING in a joint venture to promote U.S. and global tours for "top level acts." EVENTIM will be the majority owner of the joint venture.

CTS EVENTIM CEO KLAUS-PETER SCHULENBERG said, "NORTH AMERICA is the largest market in the world for live entertainment and ticketing. Expanding our presence in the U.S. market is an essential part of our global expansion strategy. We are looking forward to working with the teams at MAMMOTH and AG to bring exciting tours to fans in the U.S. and around the world.”

MAMMOTH co-founder JOSH HUNT said, “We have really enjoyed getting to know KLAUS-PETER, (Managing Dir.) FRITHJOF (PILS) and others on the EVENTIM team. We’re very excited to further build our connections in their network and continue expanding our touring footprint together with EVENTIM, AG and all of our co-promoters, friends and partners across the globe. MAMMOTH was built on mutually beneficial partnerships with our friends, these latest steps with AG and EVENTIM are a continuation of that philosophy.”

“This global partnership with EVENTIM and MAMMOTH is an exciting opportunity for AG,” said AG ENTERTAINMENT TOURING Co-Owner JAMES CRAWFORD. “Being a part of this collaboration is sure to bring noticeable touring growth to everyone involved and we’re thrilled to be a part of the team.”

