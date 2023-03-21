New Home In SLO

The syndicated "THE GRUNGE GARAGE WITH BOB STEI" has a new affiliate in SAN LUIS OBISPO after its previous affiliate changed its format.

With the flip of DIMES MEDIA Alternative KYNS-A-K269GY (ALT 100.9)/SAN LUIS OBISPO to Classic Country as THE GRADE CLASSIC COUNTRY HITS (NET NEWS 2/27), STEI's weekly show has moved to sister Adult Hits KXTZ-KXDZ (95.3 AND 100.5 THE BEACH), where it will continue to air on SATURDAY nights.

