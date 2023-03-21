-
New San Luis Obispo Affiliate For 'The Grunge Garage With Bob Stei'
by Perry Michael Simon
March 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The syndicated "THE GRUNGE GARAGE WITH BOB STEI" has a new affiliate in SAN LUIS OBISPO after its previous affiliate changed its format.
With the flip of DIMES MEDIA Alternative KYNS-A-K269GY (ALT 100.9)/SAN LUIS OBISPO to Classic Country as THE GRADE CLASSIC COUNTRY HITS (NET NEWS 2/27), STEI's weekly show has moved to sister Adult Hits KXTZ-KXDZ (95.3 AND 100.5 THE BEACH), where it will continue to air on SATURDAY nights.