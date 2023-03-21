Legends

The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION has named the four broadcasters to be honored as its 2023 Local Broadcast Legends.

The Legends include former WTMJ-A, WKTI, and WQFM/MILWAUKEE morning host GENE MUELLER, RESULTS BROADCASTING Classic Country WTCH-AW241CJ/SHAWANO, WI morning host DOUG ERDMAN, MID-WEST FAMILY Classic Hits WISM-F (GREATEST HITS 98.1)/EAU CLAIRE, WI morning host JOHN MURPHY, and ABC affiliate WXOW-TV/LA CROSSE meteorologist DAN BREEDEN. The quartet will be honored at the WBA SUMMER CONFERENCE's keynote luncheon in ELKHART LAKE, WI on JUNE 15th.

The WBA will be announcing its Hall of Fame inductees for 2023 on WEDNESDAY.

Breeden, Erdman, Mueller, Murphy



