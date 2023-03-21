Lineup Announced

DARIUS RUCKER has revealed the lineup for his upcoming RIVERFRONT REVIVAL. The SRE ENTERTAINMENT event, taking place OCTOBER 7th and 8th at NORTH CHARLESTON SC's RIVERFRONT PARK, will feature performances by RUCKER, LAINEY WILSON, MEGAN MORONEY, TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS, BAND OF HORSES, and GREENSKY BLUEGRASS.

Festival-goers will also hear NIKO MOON, DREW HOLCOMB & THE NEIGHBORS, DRIVIN N’ CRYIN, WILDERADO, CHA WA, ELVIE SHANE, YESTERDAY’S WINE, CARTER FAITH, WAYNE GRAHAM, RANDALL FOWLER, HALEY MAE CAMPBELL, EMILY CURTIS, and GRAYSON LITTLE.

A limited number of pre-sale tickets are available now. Click here for more information.

« see more Net News