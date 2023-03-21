LiveCo Launched 1/31

TRANSPARENT PRODUCTIONS has been acquired by LIVECO, falling underneath the same parent company umbrella as PREMIER PRODUCTIONS, RUSH CONCERTS, PEACHTREE ENTERTAINMENT, BASE ENTERTAINMENT, and ICON CONCERTS.



LIVECO launched on JANUARY (1/31) and represents BLIPPI, PEPPA PIG, COCOMELON LIVE, CODY JOHNSON, DUDE PERFECT, ZACH BRYAN, MERCYME, ELEVATION WORSHIP, and MAVERICK CITY MUSIC. TRANSPARENT PRODUCTIONS has promoted faith-based concerts, tours, and festivals with artists like PHIL WICKHAM, CECE WINANS, BRANDON LAKE, DANNY GOKEY, BIG DADDY WEAVE, ERICA CAMPBELL, CASTING CROWNS, and FOR KING & COUNTRY.



“It’s an exciting time in the history of our company to join forces with other companies and leaders in our space that we have a ton of respect for,” said TRANSPARENT PRODUCTIONS CEO/Founder TIM TABER. “I believe that coming together will help us serve our artists better both in the U.S. and internationally.”



PREMIER PRODUCTIONS Pres. SHANE QUICK added, "It’s such an honor to be partnering with TRANSPARENT PRODUCTIONS. Their team, vision, and clients are second to none, and their trust in us speaks to the waves we have already made in the live-events industry.”

