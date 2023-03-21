The Love Junkies

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) has announced the performers for its annual "COULDA SHOULDA WOULDA" event to benefit the NASHVILLE-based nonprofit, which advocates for and assists the nationwide music community with health care needs. This year's event, with AMAZON as the title sponsor, takes place TUESDAY, APRIL 25th at NASHVILLE’s CITY WINERY, and will feature storytelling and performances by THE LOVE JUNKIES' HILLARY LINDSEY, LORI MCKENNA and LIZ ROSE.

ROSE, a MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE board member and a founding member of THE LOVE JUNKIES, created COULDA SHOULDA WOULDA as a spin on the traditional writers' round with the concept that guests will get to experience never-heard-before songs and ones that got away, the "coulda, shoulda, woulda” songs from some of today’s biggest hitmakers.

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE founder and CEO TATUM ALLSEP said, “COULDA, SHOULDA, WOULDA not only celebrates a decade of serving the healthcare needs of music, it also enables us to continue to provide critical healthcare programs and services ... We're honored to have the inspiring, boundary-pushing talents of LIZ, LORI and HILLARY, the brilliant trio that make up THE LOVE JUNKIES, as well as AMAZON as our title sponsor, plus the support of our table sponsors. Together, we are committed to ensuring that no one in the music industry ever has to face the heartbreaking choice between buying food or medicine again.”

