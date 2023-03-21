The Exhibit (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE recently unveiled the latest installment of its annually updated "American Currents: State Of Music" exhibit, looking at Country music over the past year, exploring musical developments, artist achievements, and notable events.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 1/24), this year's exhibition includes pieces on LUKE COMBS. CHARLEY CROCKETT, SIERRA FERRELL, RHIANNON GIDDENS, ASHLEY GORLEY, HARDY, CODY JOHNSON, WYNONNA JUDD, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ASHLEY McBRYDE, PARKER McCOLLUM, SCOTTY McCREERY, REBA McENTIRE, AMANDA SHIRES, BILLY STRINGS, SUNNY SWEENEY, MOLLY TUTTLE, SHANIA TWAIN, MORGAN WALLEN, and LAINEY WILSON.

The exhibit recaps the year's chart-topping singles and albums, the highest-grossing concerts, and a video compilation of important Country music moments from 2022.

"American Currents" runs through FEBRUARY 2024.

« back to Net News