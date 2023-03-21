New Songwriting Series

The historic FRANKLIN THEATRE in FRANKLIN, TN, and GIVEN ENTERTAINMENT are partnering to launch a new songwriters series on FRIDAY, APRIL 27th. The inaugural writers' round will feature TIM NICHOLS, JIMMY YEARY, MATT WYNN, and AUTUMN McENTIRE. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

FRANKLIN THEATRE Mgr. Dir. ERIC DILTS said, "Since our reopening in 2011, THE FRANKLIN THEATRE has played host to up-and-coming artists and music legends alike. Our songwriter series is an opportunity to showcase the storytellers behind your favorite songs in our iconic venue."

GIVEN ENTERTAINMENT’s CINDY OWEN added, "We are honored to be asked to partner with THE FRANKLIN THEATRE to create this new series. It’s the first of its kind for this beautiful, historic landmark. We love any opportunity to shine a light on the songwriters, and especially offering them another stage to share their music here in the heart of FRANKLIN.”

