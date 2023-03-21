The Sum Of Sheeran

ED SHEERAN is the subject of a new DISNEY+ series, The Sum Of It All. The program, which begins streaming MAY 3rd, is a four-part series that will take viewers behind the scenes with exclusive footage from the singer's most challenging period of his life. Touring, the birth of his children, the death of his best friend and more. In one clip, the singer is shown crying on stage with his wife CHERRY explaining, "I've never seen him cry on stage." Watch the trailer here.

