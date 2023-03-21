Chaparro

iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Top 40 KZEP (104.5 LATINO HITS)/SAN ANTONIO inks JOEY "JOEY C" CHAPARRO for nights. Most recently, CHAPARRO was AUDACY/TEXAS-LOUISIANA Regional Promotions Director, based in AUDACY's HOUSTON cluster. This is a return to iHEARTMEDIA/SAN ANTONIO for CHAPARRO, who spent three years with Top 40 KXXM (96.1 NOW).

KZEP (104.5 LATINO HITS)/SAN ANTONIO PD PEDRO ESCALERA commented, "JOEY is a well-known figure in our building and the community, his engaging personality and unique perspective on current events are sure to keep our audience entertained and informed."

CHAPARRO can be reached at JoeyChaparro@iheartmedia.com.





