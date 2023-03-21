Graham

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP PHILADELPHIA honored the top Account Executives of 2022 on TUESDAY, MARCH 14th during the cluster’s annual "President’s Club" dinner. TIM GRAHAM, honored as the monthly "President’s Club" winner for both MAY And JULY, was also named the annual “President’s Club Champion,” marking his second overall annual win. In 2022, GRAHAM achieved 111% of his annual budget and 174% of his digital budget.

During the dinner, each BEASLEY sales manager had the opportunity to highlight and recognize the successes and character traits that allowed each winner to reach the top. Joined by their significant others and colleagues, the top-performers' achievements and successes were celebrated throughout the evening.

BEASLEY VP/Sales Paul Blake said of GRAHAM, “TIM is a two-time winner of our annual "President’s Club" award. He just celebrated his 18th anniversary with our group and his vigor, focus and commitment to his personal excellence and his clients’ success have not wavered over those years. We all congratulate and celebrate TIM and his success!”

« see more Net News