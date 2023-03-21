Next Showcase Announced

CMT and CITY WINERY NASHVILLE have announced the lineup for their second NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY showcase of the year on MONDAY, APRIL 17th at 7:30p (CT). The event will feature ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, ANGIE K, AVERY ANNA, CARTER FAITH, CATIE OFFERMAN, JULIE WILLIAMS, KIMBERLY KELLY and ROBERTA LEA. CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM and vocalist WENDY MOTEN will host the event.

The upcoming APRIL showcase follows the JANUARY event, where CMT revealed 16 new artists named to its prestigious CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY franchise, kicking off a special 10-year anniversary celebration of CMT’s storied program and celebrating the largest and most diverse class yet (NET NEWS 1/18).

