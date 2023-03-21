Meyers

MEDIA MINISTRIES, INC. Contemporary Christian KBMQ (88.7 THE CROSS)/MONROE, LA is hiring LINDA MEYERS as GM. MEYERS brings more than 25 years of broadcast and marketing media experience including producing radio shows, artist promotion, media marketing and consulting, as well as being part of founding CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS and its original Executive Director.



“We are very enthusiastic about LINDA coming to be our GM,” Board President WOODS WATSON commented. “In this era of change, we are grateful to have such a creative, caring leader to help us navigate the storms ahead and lead us into a bright future as we encourage and strengthen believers in the Christian lives and introduce non-believers to JESUS CHRIST.”



MEYERS said, “The commitment of the staff, volunteers, and board to be a bridge in this community and their passion for proclaiming the hope of JESUS is undeniable. I’m excited to be a part of what GOD is doing in NE LOUISIANA.”

« see more Net News