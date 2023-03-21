New Format For Fayetteville

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has launched Classic Hip Hop And R&B WUKS (107.7 THE BOUNCE)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC, playing artists like NOTORIOUS BIG, AALIYAH, ICE CUBE, USHER, OUTKAST, EMINEM and more. The launch took place at 12a on MONDAY (3/20). The signal was most recently Urban AC WUSK (107.7 JAMZ).

VP and FAYETTEVILLE Market Mgr. KENT DUNN said, "We're bringing a whole new idea for what it means to celebrate Throwback Hip Hop in our community. The biggest difference will be the tempo, and how this station will be a party 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

PD DJ DROCC said, "There are so many great artists over the years in Hip Hop, and we love that we'll be able to play so many of them for you here. We started the day with BLACK EYED PEAS, LL COOL J, SAM SMITH and 702. That's quite a mix, and we can't wait to see how much you love this station." He added, "We came out the gate strong, with tickets you can win to see TLC, SHAGGY, EN VOGUE and SEAN KINGSTON. Plus, we have tickets to SNOOP DOGG and WIZ KHALIFA on the HIGH SCHOOL REUNION TOUR! We love these artists - and you'll hear them all over 107.7 THE BOUNCE in FAYETTEVILLE - and these are going to be great shows."

« see more Net News