New Series

ECHOVERSE will premiere its first podcast series, "THE LESSER DEAD," as a WONDERY+ exclusive on MARCH 27th, with a wide release 60 days later. The darkly comic vampire thriller, produced by SALT AUDIO and directed by DAN BLANK, will star MINNIE DRIVER, JACK KILMER, DANNY HUSTON, and SAUL RUBINEK and was adapted by CHRISTOPHER BUEHLMAN from his novel of the same title.

ECHOVERSE Pres. MARK STERN said, “We’re tremendously proud of this imaginative and gripping series and couldn’t think of a better home for its premiere than a platform like WONDERY+ who have set the bar for high-quality audio experiences.”

« see more Net News