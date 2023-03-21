ThatTrack

A new music licensing platform promises creators AI-powered music selection for use in selecting production music tracks. THATTRACK includes 30,000 tracks with AI-powered or traditional search options, including one-clock searching and playlists curated by genre, style, theme, trend, season, or event.

“With the launch of THATTRACK, our mission is to help content creators discover a soundtrack that elevates their content and brings it to life, easier than ever," said CMO JAMES CLARKE. "We're also supporting artists as they work toward their goals, not only financially, but by providing them with a platform where they have the freedom to express themselves–a safe and supportive space that isn't always made available when writing music specifically for use in content, TV, film, and trailers."

