SALESFUEL, ADMALL, and BIA ADVISORY SERVICES unveiled the results of their 12th annual online STATE OF MEDIA SALES survey in a webinar TUESDAY afternoon (3/21) led by SALESFUEL CEO C. LEE SMITH, BIA VP/Forecasting & Analysis NICOLE OVADIA, and ADMALL Dir./Sales DENISE GIBSON.

Sales managers surveyed for the study showed that most expect a year-over-year increase in sales in 2023, with increases of over 10% and between 1-5% the most common answers (BIA projects a 4-5% increase in local sales). Asked about various categories of revenue, the sunniest responses were for local-direct and franchise sales (36% thinking it will increase, 4% decrease) and event sponsorships; major retail chains and agency buys were the least promising for the managers. 52% of the managers thought home improvement will grow the most in 2023, but for radio, health care and employment recruiting, both drawing thumbs up from 41% of managers, led home improvement (38%).

Within the automotive category, 30% of the managers expect sales to auto dealerships to increase significantly, with sales to automakers themselves expected to fare less well (8% expecting a significant increase, 13% expecting a decrease). In the healthcare category, 41% of radio managers are looking for an increase, with hospitals the leading subcategory.

The study also asked the managers about their general perceptions of their jobs, like what tasks are getting harder (hiring quality salespeople being by far the leading complaint) and easier, team concerns (for radio, establishing an attractive work culture being the most important, with mental health next), and job frustrations. Sales staff turnover for radio was down by 22% year-over year, falling to 28%, which lands radio in the middle of the pack, while cable TV sales staff turnover jumped by 28%.

26% of media salespeople in the survey said they work from home now, down from 60% in 2021. 34% of them said that selling digital ads is getting easier; among radio salespeople, 30% said that it is getting easier to sell digital marketing services, tied with selling online/digital advertising.

