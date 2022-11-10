John Osborne (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BROTHERS OSBORNE's JOHN OSBORNE and his wife, British singer/songwriter LUCIE SILVAS, who welcomed twins early this morning (3/21). The babies, MAYBELLE and ARTHUR, arrived early, causing OSBORNE to have to cancel his duo's planned performance at last night's LOVE RISING concert at NASHVILLE's BRIDGESTONE ARENA, organized by TENNESSEE EQUALITY PROJECT, INCLUSION TENNESSEE, OUT/MEMPHIS, and the TENNESSEE PRIDE CHAMBER.

OSBORNE first shared the cancellation news on INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY, writing that the couple's first children "picked up the OSBORNE tradition of arriving unannounced." In a follow-up post after the births, he wrote, "We did it y'all. @luciesilvas is a damn warrior princess."

The EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE artist revealed the pregnancy during his CMA AWARDS acceptance speech for Duo of the Year last NOVEMBER.

« see more Net News