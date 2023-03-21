Charese Fruge, Shelly Brown

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE connects with SHELLY BROWN, Executive Producer of the “JESSE & TATI” morning show on iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMYI (STAR 94.1)/SAN DIEGO.

Happy to share advice with those new to the business, BROWN said, “Shine your light and find a way around the ‘blessing blockers.’ You are here in this industry for a reason. Don't be afraid to ask questions and if you don't understand the answer, ask until you do. That's how you learn and build a communicative relationship with those around you, which as we all know can be hard in this industry (oh, the irony).”

