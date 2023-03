Free Mix Available

YEA NETWORKS syndicated mixer ALEX ANGELO of "IN THE MIX WITH ALEX ANGELO" has a free TAYLOR SWIFT mix for stations. With SWIFT kicking off her "ERAS TOUR", ANGELO made available a 24-minute, un-hosted mix free to stations.

Stations can download the mix here.

For more information, reach out to SCOTT KERR at scott@yeanetworks.com.

