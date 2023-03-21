Fancy Lad

"THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" Executive Producer CHRIS WITTYNGHAM announced on TUESDAY's edition of the show that he is leaving to devote all of his time to his other job -- play-by-play announcer for MLS matches on APPLE TV+.

WITTYNGHAM, who joined the show in 2021, said on the "Postgame Show" segment that he would continue to work on projects with the show's parent MEADOWLARK MEDIA. He called INTER MIAMI CF MLS matches in 2020-21 and was named one of APPLE TV+'s play-by-play voices when the streaming service took over all telecasts for the soccer league this season. He also served as pregame and halftime host for MIAMI DOLPHINS radio broadcasts on AUDACY Sports WQAM-A and Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9)/MIAMI in 2017-2019, and was the late GRANT WAHL's podcast co-host. On LE BATARD's show, WITTYNGHAM was a member of the "Shipping Container" of producers and sidekicks, tagged as a "Fancy Lad" for his erudition and attire.

