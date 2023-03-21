-
2023 Head In The Clouds Festival Dates Set
by Jennifer Markham
March 22, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
88RISING and GOLDENVOICE have released the dates for their 2023 HEAD IN THE CLOUDS music and arts festival in LOS ANGELES. This will be the 5th year of the L.A. event focusing on Asian arts and culture. It is slated to take place SATURDAY AUGUST 5th and SUNDAY AUGUST 6th at BROOKSIDE at the ROSE BOWL.
The festival launched its "Trust Us" registration yesterday (3/21), to register for pre-sale passes going on sale FRIDAY, MARCH 24th. A dollar from each pass sold will be donated to the local L.A. arts charity, INNER-CITY ARTS.