Head In The Clouds

88RISING and GOLDENVOICE have released the dates for their 2023 HEAD IN THE CLOUDS music and arts festival in LOS ANGELES. This will be the 5th year of the L.A. event focusing on Asian arts and culture. It is slated to take place SATURDAY AUGUST 5th and SUNDAY AUGUST 6th at BROOKSIDE at the ROSE BOWL.

The festival launched its "Trust Us" registration yesterday (3/21), to register for pre-sale passes going on sale FRIDAY, MARCH 24th. A dollar from each pass sold will be donated to the local L.A. arts charity, INNER-CITY ARTS.





« see more Net News