The saga of AM radio in vehicles continues with Rep. JOSH GOTTHEIMER (D-NJ) sending a letter to major electric vehicle manufacturers asking them to keep AM in cars and trucks as a standard offering.

In the letter, GOTTHEIMER wrote, "During Hurricane Sandy, AM radio was used to broadcast emergency updates and evacuation orders to people who were affected by the storm. It was also used to spread critical information about relief efforts and post- storm recovery efforts. The importance of AM radio during these large-scale emergencies cannot be underestimated, saving lives and keeping our communities informed. As more individuals switch to EVs and given the crucial role that AM radio plays in emergency management situations, I strongly urge you to reconsider your decision and include AM radio as a stock feature in your EVs. Doing so would demonstrate your commitment to the safety and well-being of all Americans, especially during times of crisis."

In addition, GOTTHEIMER is asking the NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION to "add AM radio to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to require that all automakers, including EV manufacturers, include AM radio as a stock feature in their vehicles. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards are the minimum safety standards that a manufacturer must meet when making a vehicle -- including requirements related to airbags, brakes, seatbelts, tires, controls, and displays."

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT said, "NAB thanks Rep. GOTTHEIMER for his leadership in taking action to help preserve AM radio’s vital role in the car. AM radio not only serves as the backbone of the nation’s Emergency Alert System that keeps Americans safe when disaster strikes, but local stations also provide important news and information, sports coverage, weather and community affairs programming. Local radio has a critical place in the auto dashboard and broadcasters remain committed to collaborating with auto manufacturers to ensure America’s 47 million AM radio listeners can easily access this essential service."

