JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT, in partnership with SOUNDCHARTS, announced that JBE TRIPLE A CHARTS will transition to a fully monitored reporting system beginning in AUGUST 2023. It will be rebranded as JBE MONITORED TRIPLE A AIRPLAY powered by SOUNDCHARTS.

JBE President JACK BARTON shared, “The greatest joy of my career has been being part of the Triple A radio community almost since the format was officially started in the early-90s.” He continued, “I’m thrilled we’re able to make the investment in the future of Triple A by creating an inclusive, monitored airplay chart system that will meet the unique needs of this very unique format. When we launch in the SUMMER, that will just be the beginning, as we will be constantly listening to user feedback and suggestions while we work to maximize the product to the benefit of all the stations, artists, record labels and independent promoters working in Triple A.”

Current subscribers will soon receive information on renewal pricing. The full panel of reporting stations will be announced by JULY 1st.

Send inquiries here for more information.

