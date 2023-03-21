CKD Info

PODBEAN's next virtual event is aimed at raising awareness about kidney disease. "Empowering Those with Chronic Kidney Disease: Insights & Strategies for Improved Health" will stream next TUESDAY (3/28) at 4p (ET) on YOUTUBE and LINKEDIN. The panel will include the MAYO CLINIC's Dr. ALEKSANDRA KUKLA, pharmacist and PHARMACY PODCAST NETWORK "THE ELEMENT APOTHEC SHOW" host Dr. SWATHI VARANASI, NEPHROLOGY ASSOCIATES/DELAWARE Managing Partner Dr. PRAYUS TAYLOR, and NATIONAL KIDNEY FOUNDATION/MARYLAND & DELAWARE Associate Exec. Dir. NICOLE SCHARF.

“Chronic Kidney Disease is becoming an epidemic and PODBEAN is in a position to utilize our platform and voice in the industry to help bring awareness to this disease,” said PODBEAN CEO DAVID XU. “We’ve gathered top nephrologists and most trusted experts in the field to raise awareness, education and hope to everyone within the podcasting community for a cause that’s very close to our team.”

Registration is free; register here.

