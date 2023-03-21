Today (3/22) FEATURE.FM, a music marketing company, has rebranded itself technically and aesthetically to meet the needs of today’s musical talent, aiding in smart technology, educational resources and automation.

“As a company deeply rooted in the creative industry, it is essential for us to articulate our identity as a group of creators serving and empowering fellow creators,” Founder/CEO LIOR AHARONI said. “Our refined brand identity not only solidifies our connection to the artists we serve but also presents a more compelling representation of our mission and values.”