Feature.fm Rebrands Itself For 2023
by Jennifer Markham
March 22, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Today (3/22) FEATURE.FM, a music marketing company, has rebranded itself technically and aesthetically to meet the needs of today’s musical talent, aiding in smart technology, educational resources and automation.
“As a company deeply rooted in the creative industry, it is essential for us to articulate our identity as a group of creators serving and empowering fellow creators,” Founder/CEO LIOR AHARONI said. “Our refined brand identity not only solidifies our connection to the artists we serve but also presents a more compelling representation of our mission and values.”