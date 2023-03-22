Sold

TOWER BROADCASTING LLC is selling Top 40 WELM-A (94 ROCK), W230BB, and W293CZ/ELMIRA, NY; Top 40 WLVY-A (formerly WEHH-A) (94 ROCK)/ELMIRA HEIGHTS-HORSEHEADS, NY; W244EC and W273AC/CORNING, NY; and Country WOKN/SOUTHPORT, NY to RADIGAN BROADCASTING GROUP, LLC for $100,000 plus a time brokerage agreement that began on JANUARY 1st..

In another filing with the FCC, MMTC BROADCASTING LLC is selling Regional Mexican KRPH/MORRISTOWN, AZ to JEFF CHANG. The sale contract was omitted from the entry in the FCC database.

