Personnel Moves

ALLEN KOVAC's BETTER NOISE MUSIC has promoted Senior Label Mgr. TRISH STERLING to VP/Marketing, UK & EUROPE Promotions Mgr. CLAUDIA MANCINO to International Dir./Press & Promotion, SVP/Finance HARRIS MASOOD to CFO, Dir./Financial Operations CHEKESHA MCCALLA to VP/Finance, Production & Digital Operations Manager DAN SEARS to Dir./Production, and Income Tracking Mgr. MICHAEL FILIPPONE to Finance Manager.

In addition, the company has hired filmmaker and actor MICHAEL LOMBARDI as Head of Production and Development, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Dir./Audience Development PAOLO BETTAGLIO as Sr. Dir./Digital Marketing & Audience Growth, ELISE NYE as Sr. Mgr./Digital Marketing & Audience Growth, CHANDLER BOOTH as Marketing Mgr., and LIAM KAY as Production Coordinator.

President DAN WAITE said, “As BETTER NOISE MUSIC expands in both roster, territories and consumption of our artists music, to be able to promote from within is testament to the development of the teams within BETTER NOISE MUSIC. We attract world class artists to our label who benefit from our US and international offices, and our global approach to radio, touring and streaming. Additionally, the new hires are learning the BETTER NOISE MUSIC artist development way, and their contributions are already visible and tangible.”

“The promotions and new hires come on the back of once again being the top mainstream rock label and imprint,” said COO STEVE KLINE. “Our commitment to A&R, artist development, marketing and data analysis along with our strategic partnerships across radio give us the unique recipe for success that makes us the leading label in rock with highlights such as ASKING ALEXANDRIA celebrating their first-ever #1 single, ‘Alone Again,’ in 2021 after signing with BETTER NOISE earlier that year and having our long-time artists FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH break rock chart records by landing ten consecutive #1’s at Mainstream Rock Radio with 2022’s ‘Welcome To The Circus,’ their 15th #1 single overall.”

