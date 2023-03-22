Sticking With Audioboom

AUDIOBOOM and FORMULA 1 have renewed their deal under which AUDIOBOOM is partnered with the racing circuit's podcasts for production, distribution, and advertising sales.

“We are thrilled to once more extend our partnership with the team at FORMULA 1,” said AUDIOBOOM CEO STUART LAST. “This partnership encompasses every aspect of the AUDIOBOOM platform -- our distribution technology, our production services through AUDIOBOOM STUDIOS, and our cutting edge advertising products. We are excited to be delivering incredible value to F1’s engaged and dedicated podcast fans.”

“Since 2018, AUDIOBOOM and FORMULA 1 have worked hand in hand to deliver for our fans in the podcast space, first with BEYOND THE GRID and then with F1 NATION, a product we successfully launched together during lockdown in 2020,” said F1 Head of Digital Advertising and Content Partnerships LISA SPENCER-HAYES. “AUDIOBOOM have delivered the speed, accuracy, and reliability FORMULA 1 requires and we look forward to continuing our partnership over the coming years.”

