Murphy

THE BERT SHOW, WESTWOOD ONE's syndicated morning show based at CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA has added ABBY MURPHY as the show's newest co-host. MURPHY joins BERT WEISS, KRISTIN KLINGSHIRN and MOE MITCHELL; MURPHY, a FLORIDA native and host of "THE BREAK UP BREAK DOWN" podcast, fills the third co-host slot left open when DAVI CRIMMINS left the show last SUMMER.

WEISS commented, "At ‘THE BERT SHOW,’ we’re a group of friends who love what we do -- making listeners laugh with our always candid, sometimes uncomfortable, conversations about topics you want to hear before having to pump the brakes and enter the real world. When looking for a fourth co-host who would bring the level of energy and enthusiasm our listeners have come to love and expect, ABBY was a no-brainer with her easy-going nature, can-do attitude and hilarious views on the world around us."





« see more Net News