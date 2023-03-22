-
New Documentary To Tell The Story Of Devo
by Perry Michael Simon
March 22, 2023 at 6:11 AM (PT)
A new documentary from BMG, FREMANTLE DOCUMENTARIES, and WARNER MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT will tell the story of DEVO. The currently-in-production film, tracing the band from its origins after the KENT STATE massacre through its ultimate success in the MTV era, is directed by CHRIS SMITH and produced by VICE STUDIOS and LIBRARY FILMS with MUTATO ENTERTAINMENT.
SMITH said, “DEVO was a huge influence on me. Their approach to music, film, video, and art was something I had never seen before and was one of the truly formative artistic influences that showed me there were entirely new ways to look at things.”