Silvy

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO host and cancer survivor MARC SILVERMAN has signed on as an official spokesperson for cancer charity CHAMPIONS FOR CURES.

SILVERMAN said, "As someone who has battled cancer first-hand, I know the challenges that it brings. CHAMPIONS FOR CURES is a local organization with a track record of helping many in the same fight. I wanted to partner with CHAMPIONS FOR CURES so that we can reach more families and battle cancer together."

CHAMPIONS FOR CURES Co-Founder-Board Member KORT MCCULLEY said, "We are extremely excited about the partnership with SILVY and ESPN 1000 CHICAGO to reach and educate more families about the work we are doing. We get personally involved with local families fighting cancer to donate 50% of our proceeds to a financial need which is typically eliminating the load of medical bills they are faced with and the other 50% of our proceeds go to cancer research and clinical trials that need funding to get off the ground."

CHAMPIONS FOR CURES Board Member GARY BENEDIK added, "To see this mission grow over the last eleven years from an annual golf outing to an established, credible charity is simply unbelievable. I -- like most -- have personally felt the effects of this awful disease across friends and family, and we're blessed to have a partner like SILVY (and ESPN 1000) to strengthen the positive impact CHAMPIONS FOR CURES is bringing."

