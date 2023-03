Radio Nominees Announced

WESTWOOD ONE personality ELAINA SMITH is a double nominee in the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's Radio Awards, announced this morning (3/22) as are radio stations KILT-F/HOUSTON, KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, KXKT/OMAHA, WBYT/SOUTH BEND, WMIL/MILWAUKEE, WQDR/RALEIGH, WSIX/NASHVILLE, WXTU/PHILADELPHIA and WYCT/PENSACOLA. SMITH is nominated in both the National Daily and National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year categories.

This year’s nominees also offer some battles between two competing stations in some markets. In the Major Market Radio Station of the Year category, HOUSTON stations KILT-F and KKBQ are each nominated. In the Large Market Station category, NASHVILLE competitors WKDF and WSIX take two of the seven slots. And in the Medium Market On-Air Personality category, two KUZZ shows are among the five nominees, PD BRENT MICHAELS' midday show, and the "CLIFF & TANYA in the Morning" show.

Winners will be revealed ahead of the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, which will take place on THURSDAY, MAY 11th at FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX, and will stream live exclusively on PRIME VIDEO.

Following is the partial list of radio nominees, with more to be added to this story shortly.

NATIONAL DAILY ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

BIG D, BUBBA, PATRICK THOMAS, CARSEN, “The BIG D & BUBBA Show”

BOBBY BONES, AMY, LUNCHBOX, PRODUCER EDDIE, MORGAN, SZN, SCUBA STEVE, MIKE D, ABBY, PITTS, KEVIN and LAUREN, “The BOBBY BONES Show”

ANIA HAMMAR, “Nights With ANIA”

ELAINA SMITH, “Nights With ELAINA”

SHAWN PARR, “SHAWN PARR’s Across The Country”

NATIONAL WEEKLY ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

KIX BROOKS, “American Country Countdown”

LORIANNE CROOK, CHARLIE CHASE, “CROOK and CHASE Countdown”

MICHAEL KNOX, SHALACY GRIFFIN, “KNOX Country 360”

KELLEIGH BANNEN. “Today’s Country Radio With KELLEIGH BANNEN”

ELAINA SMITH, “With ELAINA”

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

KILT-F/HOUSTON

KKBQ/HOUSTON

KMLE/PHOENIX

KSCS/DALLAS

WXTU/PHILADELPHIA

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

KFRG/RIVERSIDE, CA

KSOP/SALT LAKE CITY

WKDF/NASHVILLE

WMIL/MILWAUKEE

WPGB/PITTSBURGH

WQDR/RALEIGH, NC

WSIX/NASHVILLE

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

KIIM/TUCSON, AZ

KSKS/FRESNO, CA

KXKT/OMAHA, NE

WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN

WQMX/AKRON, OH

WUSY/CHATTANOOGA, TN

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

WAYZ/HARRISBURG, PA

WBYT/SOUTH BEND IN

WCOW/LA CROSSE, WI

WXFL/FLORENCE, AL

WYCT/PENSACOLA, FL





