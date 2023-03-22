New Sound

AUDACY's LGBTQ+ Dance-Talk station CHANNEL Q has a new host lineup, starting MARCH 27th.

“We’re thrilled to announce our new lineup,” said Brand Mgr. BRIAN HOLT. “Our roster will feature a diverse range of hosts that will continue AUDACY's mission to provide a platform to help end discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community by fostering inclusivity and ‘Giving Everyone a Voice.’”

The new weekday schedule includes Hot AC WOMX (MIX 105.1)/ORLANDO afternoon host CJ ROBINSON 6-9a (ET), Alternative KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY host JORDIN SILVER 9a-3p, SAN DIEGO-based CHANNEL Q weekender ALEX DONATI 3-6p, and AUDACY Mgr./Programming and former Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK and national Alternative host COREY CROCKETT 6-9p. DONATI and SILVER will also be heard on SATURDAYS and ROBINSON and DONATI on SUNDAYS. The new lineup will be kicked off with guests including ADAM LAMBERT, ZARA LARSSON, RAYE, BETTY WHO, MARGARET CHO, and FRANKIE GRANDE.

Top: Robinson, Silver; Bottom: Donati, Crockett



