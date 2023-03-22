25 Years

Syndicated weekly public affairs show "ISSUES TODAY" is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The show, hosted and produced by BOB GOURLEY and represented by MANNGROUP RADIO, launched in 1998 and now airs on over 150 stations.

GOURLEY said, "A major key to our success is how the program can assist local stations in their public affairs filing with the FCC. I'm very proud of our record of helping out local radio for 25 years."

MANNGROUP RADIO Pres. ED MANN added, "Nobody better! It's been a great ride with BOB at my side and we're still growing!"

Reach MANN at ed@manngroupradio.com.

